Punjab Police Strike Down Terrorist Threats: TTP Militant Operations
Pakistani law enforcement neutralized six terrorists from the TTP in Punjab through coordinated operations in Taunsa Sharif and Bahawalpur. The CTD uncovered plans for attacks on key installations and seized weaponry. Despite eliminating threats, some militants managed to escape, prompting ongoing search efforts.
In a decisive crackdown against terrorism, Pakistani law enforcement officials eliminated six members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during operations in Punjab on Saturday. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reported significant confrontations unfolding in Taunsa Sharif, DG Khan district.
The exchange of gunfire, lasting several hours, resulted in the deaths of five terrorists, with others injured escaping into nearby forests. Authorities discovered weapons and explosive materials, thwarting potential attacks on critical installations and police posts. An intense manhunt is underway to capture the fugitives.
A separate operation in Bahawalpur saw the CTD confront and kill another terrorist associated with the TTP, further underscoring the ongoing efforts against terrorism in the region.
