Punjab Police Strike Down Terrorist Threats: TTP Militant Operations

In a decisive crackdown against terrorism, Pakistani law enforcement officials eliminated six members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during operations in Punjab on Saturday. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reported significant confrontations unfolding in Taunsa Sharif, DG Khan district.

The exchange of gunfire, lasting several hours, resulted in the deaths of five terrorists, with others injured escaping into nearby forests. Authorities discovered weapons and explosive materials, thwarting potential attacks on critical installations and police posts. An intense manhunt is underway to capture the fugitives.

A separate operation in Bahawalpur saw the CTD confront and kill another terrorist associated with the TTP, further underscoring the ongoing efforts against terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)