Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Drug Cartel

Punjab Police arrested four individuals and seized five kg of heroin in a crackdown on a narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan. The smugglers, hailing from Amritsar, were found delivering narcotic consignments under orders from Kaka, a Pakistan-based smuggler using drones for drug drops.

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police has dismantled a cross-border narcotics smuggling ring with confirmed connections to Pakistan, securing the arrest of four operatives. The operation, executed on Saturday, led to the confiscation of five kilograms of heroin.

The suspects have been identified as Resham Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Rooppreet Singh, and Shubhkar Manjit Singh, all originating from Amritsar. They were reportedly operating under the directive of a Pakistan-based figure, known as Kaka, who utilized drones to dispatch drug packages across the border.

The operation unfolded with intelligence from Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, leading to an ambush near the India-Pakistan border as the accused were en route to deliver the drugs. A subsequent search recovered the heroin from their possession, with a case now underway following their apprehension.

