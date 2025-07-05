Urgent Appeal: Family Seeks Government's Help for Abducted Telangana Worker in Mali

A Telangana family is pleading for governmental assistance to free their loved one, Amaralingeswara Rao, who was reportedly abducted in Mali. The family is stricken with worry and desperation as they await action.

Venkataramana, Rao's wife, revealed that her husband had been working in Mali since 2015. She learned about his abduction from his employer and last spoke to him on June 30. The family resides in Miryalaguda town, around 140 kilometers from Hyderabad, and has yet to receive direct contact from any governmental representatives.

The Ministry of External Affairs addressed the incident on July 2, expressing significant concern over the situation involving Indians working at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes. The Indian embassy in Bamako is actively engaging with relevant authorities to secure their safe release and is also in touch with the family, assuring them of all possible support.

(With inputs from agencies.)