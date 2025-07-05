Court Upholds Conviction of Former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, Further Hearings on Sentencing

A local court upheld the conviction of former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in a hate speech case on Saturday, but further hearings will address his challenge to the two-year sentence. Ansari, who received interim bail, will appeal to the Allahabad High Court to potentially save his assembly membership.

The Mau MP/MLA Fast Track District and Sessions Court granted Ansari interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and stayed his sentence, while maintaining his conviction. The court will continue hearing arguments on the punishment's severity, offering hope to Ansari's supporters for his assembly membership restoration.

Following his conviction by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court earlier, Ansari's assembly membership was terminated. The case originated from a speech at an election rally, leading to charges of criminal intimidation and conspiracy. Lawyers for Ansari and his co-accused will now approach the high court for further appeals.

