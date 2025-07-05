ATM Heist Duo: A Tale of Love and Crime

The Maharashtra Police have apprehended a husband-wife duo, Shabnam alias Seema and Yusuf, from Nuh, accused of orchestrating a string of ATM burglaries across multiple states.

The couple, known for their expertise in cutting open ATMs, were caught after two members of their gang were apprehended red-handed attempting a heist in Pune.

The arrest has led to revelations about their expansive criminal network, potentially involving further suspects from Nuh and previously unreported heists in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)