ATM Heist Duo: A Tale of Love and Crime
A husband and wife, Shabnam and Yusuf, were arrested by Maharashtra Police for leading a gang involved in cutting open ATMs across multiple states. The duo was tracked down after two gang members were caught during a heist in Pune. Their activities span states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
The Maharashtra Police have apprehended a husband-wife duo, Shabnam alias Seema and Yusuf, from Nuh, accused of orchestrating a string of ATM burglaries across multiple states.
The couple, known for their expertise in cutting open ATMs, were caught after two members of their gang were apprehended red-handed attempting a heist in Pune.
The arrest has led to revelations about their expansive criminal network, potentially involving further suspects from Nuh and previously unreported heists in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
