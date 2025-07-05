Left Menu

ATM Heist Duo: A Tale of Love and Crime

A husband and wife, Shabnam and Yusuf, were arrested by Maharashtra Police for leading a gang involved in cutting open ATMs across multiple states. The duo was tracked down after two gang members were caught during a heist in Pune. Their activities span states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurdaspur | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:50 IST
ATM Heist Duo: A Tale of Love and Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Police have apprehended a husband-wife duo, Shabnam alias Seema and Yusuf, from Nuh, accused of orchestrating a string of ATM burglaries across multiple states.

The couple, known for their expertise in cutting open ATMs, were caught after two members of their gang were apprehended red-handed attempting a heist in Pune.

The arrest has led to revelations about their expansive criminal network, potentially involving further suspects from Nuh and previously unreported heists in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025