Empowering Villages: Transforming Lives Through Government Schemes

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced initiatives linking 10,000 villages to government schemes to uplift Below Poverty Level families. He emphasized education's role in eradicating social evils and detailed efforts under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana. Sikkim Governor and Union Minister also attended events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma revealed ambitious plans on Saturday to connect thousands of villages with government schemes aimed at uplifting Below Poverty Level (BPL) families, promising transformative changes for the marginalized sections of society.

Speaking at a program in Padru village, Sharma stressed the pivotal role of education in eradicating social evils, noting that comprehensive educational efforts are underway for children across the state. The initiatives form part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana, which targets 10,000 villages with thorough surveys to extend government support.

Alongside Sharma, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the event, underscoring the collaborative effort toward ensuring that no family misses out on essential benefits.

