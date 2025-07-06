Left Menu

Reuters' X Account Blocked in India Amid Legal Demand Confusion

Reuters' X account has been blocked in India due to a past legal request from Operation Sindoor. Despite the government's claims of not making any new demands, X took action now, leaving the account inaccessible. The government is seeking clarification from X to resolve the situation.

  • India

Reuters' X account has been unexpectedly blocked in India following a legal demand made during the operation known as Sindoor. The government, however, has denied any recent legal actions demanding such a block, seeking an explanation from X on the sudden enforcement.

Sources indicate the block stems from a May 7 order, which until recently, remained unenforced. The government points to Elon Musk's ownership of X as a possible source of the unexpected execution of the old order.

While various affiliated handles remain untouched, the main Reuters account is now inaccessible in India. Official inquiries to X are ongoing, with hopes of a swift resolution and reinstatement of access to the blocked accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

