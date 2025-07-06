Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's order for a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Moitra argues this could disenfranchise voters and violate constitutional provisions, sparking controversy ahead of the polls.

Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra has filed a legal challenge against the Election Commission of India with the Supreme Court. The dispute arises over an order for a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which Moitra claims breaches constitutional guidelines.

In her petition, Moitra seeks the annulment of the June 24 directive, arguing it violates Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 21, 325, and 328 of the Constitution and various electoral laws. Moitra warns it could disenfranchise numerous eligible voters, jeopardizing fair and democratic elections.

The Election Commission's move, motivated by factors like urbanisation and migration, aims to refine the electoral list by ensuring only eligible names remain. However, Moitra, along with various NGOs, insists the process risks excluding rightful voters, igniting a heated debate as the Bihar elections loom.

