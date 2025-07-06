Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Arrest Over Martial Law Decree

In a significant legal development, South Korea's special prosecution team has moved to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges connected to insurrection. The request follows Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law last year, which has now led to accusations of unconstitutional acts.

The martial law, signed on December 3 last year, lasted only six hours. It came to a swift end after lawmakers, facing aggressive security measures, successfully voted to dissolve the decree, highlighting the profound tensions within the government at the time.

The prosecution's announcement marks a significant turn in the political landscape. The former president's actions are under scrutiny, reflecting the heavy toll that political decisions can take on both governance and the rule of law in South Korea.

