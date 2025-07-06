Left Menu

Government Job Scam in Navi Mumbai: Two Held for Rs 15 Lakh Fraud

Two individuals were booked for allegedly defrauding a Navi Mumbai resident of Rs 15 lakh by promising a government job for his son. The suspects, Sandeep Patil and Raj Pansare, posed as influential figures. Despite a legal case filed on July 4, no arrests have been made.

Updated: 06-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:49 IST
Authorities in Navi Mumbai are investigating a major scam involving two individuals accused of defrauding a man of Rs 15 lakh. The accused promised the victim a government job for his son, leveraging their false claims of influence, according to a police statement released on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Sandeep Patil and Raj Pansare, reportedly extracted the sum from a 55-year-old resident of Ghansoli between June 2023 and August of the previous year. The Rabale police official confirmed these details, noting the gravity of the charges.

A formal case citing cheating, impersonation, and criminal breach of trust was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on July 4. However, authorities have yet to arrest the accused as they continue to probe the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

