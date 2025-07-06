Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Territories

In a significant move, Russian military forces have seized control of Sobolivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and Piddubne in the Donetsk region, as confirmed by the Russian defense ministry on Sunday.

In another development, the Interfax news agency reported that Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian air base. The attack also affected facilities involved in the production of components for long-range drones and the storage of ammunition.

These strategic strikes underscore the ongoing tensions and the expansion of Russian military operations in critical regions of Ukraine.