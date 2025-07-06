Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Territories

Russian military forces have taken control of Sobolivka in Kharkiv and Piddubne in Donetsk. Interfax reported strikes on a Ukrainian air base and facilities manufacturing drone components and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:54 IST
In a significant move, Russian military forces have seized control of Sobolivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and Piddubne in the Donetsk region, as confirmed by the Russian defense ministry on Sunday.

In another development, the Interfax news agency reported that Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian air base. The attack also affected facilities involved in the production of components for long-range drones and the storage of ammunition.

These strategic strikes underscore the ongoing tensions and the expansion of Russian military operations in critical regions of Ukraine.

