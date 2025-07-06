Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Law and Order Deterioration in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA's rule in Bihar, claiming law and order has collapsed with 65,000 murders over the years. His remarks followed the killing of businessman Gopal Khemka, allegedly linked with BJP, highlighting failures in governance and corruption, urging accountability and justice.
Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has issued a stark critique of Bihar's law and order under the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration. He claims that the state has seen a staggering 65,000 murders over the past decades.
Yadav's comments came after the recent killing of businessman Gopal Khemka, reportedly affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who was gunned down near his residence. This incident adds to the tapestry of lawlessness that Yadav accuses the state of fostering, as he attributes this to negligence and corruption within government ranks.
Addressing the media, Yadav pointed out previous failures, including the unsolved murder of Khemka's son years ago, and questioned the effectiveness of the Bihar Police. This criticism coincided with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's meeting to review the law and order situation, emphasizing the importance of swift action and accountability.
