Delhi's Push for Uniform Vehicle Rules

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced her government's intention to request the Supreme Court to implement uniform rules for overage vehicles in the national capital, similar to those across India.

The Delhi government recently appealed to the Centre's air quality panel, urging the immediate suspension of the fuel ban on older vehicles. The government promised to make comprehensive efforts to address public concerns over the restrictions on end-of-life vehicle movement.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted technological obstacles in his letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management, explaining why the fuel ban is impractical. Gupta reassured that the government will represent public sentiments in court, emphasizing their measures for pollution control and the need to prevent inconvenience to Delhiites. Existing regulations ban diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)