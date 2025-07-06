Manipur Arms Trafficking Crackdown: UNLF-P Leader's Arrest Unveils Myanmar Link

Security agencies in Manipur are rigorously investigating an extensive arms smuggling operation sourced from Myanmar, with implications that could ripple across the nation. The arrest of Sinam Somendro Meitei, known as 'Richard,' a senior leader from a Valley-based Insurgent Group (VBIG), marks a significant breakthrough in this investigation.

This probe exposes alleged gun-running operations involving banned group cadres, who reportedly acquire weapons from Myanmar and distribute them throughout India using fabricated documents and leveraging contacts within registered gun houses. The case was initiated by Manipur police in late June, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including Richard, a self-styled Lieutenant Colonel and Project Secretary of the outlawed UNLF-P.

Officials underscore that despite the UNLF-P's publicized ceasefire in November 2023, the group has been criticized for not adhering to surrender negotiations. Allegations of members engaging in extortion and other anti-social activities persist. The ongoing operation began on June 24 after specific intelligence uncovered an arms-smuggling network in Imphal, leading to arrests and recoveries of foreign-made weapons and ammunition.

