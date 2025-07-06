Dramatic Capture: Suspect Arrested in Contractor Attack

A suspect was apprehended in connection with a brutal attack on a contractor after an encounter ensued in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Shoaib, suffered a bullet wound in his leg during the incident, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Police were on patrol and confronted the suspect who opened fire, leading to retaliatory action. Shoaib faces multiple criminal charges, including those under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)