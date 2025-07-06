Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Suspect Arrested in Contractor Attack

A suspect named Shoaib, linked to a violent attack on contractor Qadir Baig, was apprehended after a police encounter in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The suspect sustained a leg injury during the incident and was found with a pistol and cartridges. Multiple criminal charges were previously filed against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:54 IST
Dramatic Capture: Suspect Arrested in Contractor Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect was apprehended in connection with a brutal attack on a contractor after an encounter ensued in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Shoaib, suffered a bullet wound in his leg during the incident, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Police were on patrol and confronted the suspect who opened fire, leading to retaliatory action. Shoaib faces multiple criminal charges, including those under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025