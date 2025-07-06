BRICS Summit: A Call for AI Ethics
The BRICS group, at its summit in Rio de Janeiro, will advocate for protections against unauthorized AI use. The focus is on preventing excessive data collection and establishing fair payment mechanisms, addressing resistance from major tech firms that avoid paying copyright fees for AI training materials.
The leaders of the BRICS group are set to issue a call for protecting data and ensuring fair compensation concerning artificial intelligence use. This comes as part of a draft statement from the group's ongoing summit in Rio de Janeiro, as revealed by Reuters.
The diplomatic block is utilizing the second day of its summit to concentrate on the implications of AI, an increasingly pertinent issue given that major tech companies from wealthier nations have been reluctant to comply with demands for copyright payments related to AI model training.
BRICS is emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding against unauthorized use of AI and limiting excessive data collection, aiming to balance the scales for developing nations against the dominance of big tech players.
