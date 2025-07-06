Major Cannabis Supply Chain Dismantled in Cross-State Bust

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a significant cannabis-supply network, following the arrest of five individuals, including a key supplier from Odisha and a primary receiver based in Noida, officials announced on Sunday.

In a strategic follow-up operation, police seized 25 kg of cannabis from the Noida-based receiver's residence. This intervention follows the earlier arrest of two individuals, Mukesh and Rajesh, who had been caught with 288 kg of cannabis hidden within a truck's secret compartment, according to senior officers.

Subsequent investigations reveal that Bhari Mal Nayak, an alias Nayak, from Gajapati district in Odisha, played a central role as the network's main supplier. Arrests also included Yashvir Dahiya, alias Satbir, noted as a transporter and trader from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and Sunil Nagar, alias Gullu, who hails from Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and served as the receiver. Dahiya's interrogation disclosed details that led to a raid at Nagar's residence in Greater Noida, retrieving an additional 25 kg of cannabis. The drug trafficking operation reached across multiple states, and authorities continue to investigate to identify further members of the syndicate and assess the scale of narcotics previously trafficked through the network.

