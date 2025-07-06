Major Cannabis Supply Chain Dismantled in Cross-State Bust
Delhi Police dismantled a major cannabis-supply network, arresting five individuals, including a supplier from Odisha and a receiver from Noida. Seized items included 25 kg of cannabis from the receiver's residence. Large-scale trafficking operations spread across multiple states have been disrupted, and investigations continue to unearth the full scope.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a significant cannabis-supply network, following the arrest of five individuals, including a key supplier from Odisha and a primary receiver based in Noida, officials announced on Sunday.
In a strategic follow-up operation, police seized 25 kg of cannabis from the Noida-based receiver's residence. This intervention follows the earlier arrest of two individuals, Mukesh and Rajesh, who had been caught with 288 kg of cannabis hidden within a truck's secret compartment, according to senior officers.
Subsequent investigations reveal that Bhari Mal Nayak, an alias Nayak, from Gajapati district in Odisha, played a central role as the network's main supplier. Arrests also included Yashvir Dahiya, alias Satbir, noted as a transporter and trader from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and Sunil Nagar, alias Gullu, who hails from Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and served as the receiver. Dahiya's interrogation disclosed details that led to a raid at Nagar's residence in Greater Noida, retrieving an additional 25 kg of cannabis. The drug trafficking operation reached across multiple states, and authorities continue to investigate to identify further members of the syndicate and assess the scale of narcotics previously trafficked through the network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha and Dexian: Revolutionizing Recruitment Through Digital Transformation
Odisha Embraces Yoga for Health, Harmony, and Heritage
Empowering Odisha's Renewable Revolution: Dexian's Technological Partnership
Flash Floods in Odisha: Over 50,000 Lives Disrupted
Global Yoga Day: Odisha CM Applauds Modi's Worldwide Yoga Promotion as Gujarat Sets World Record