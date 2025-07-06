Tensions Erupt During Muharram Processions in Bihar

Clashes erupted on Sunday during Muharram processions in the Bihar districts of Gopalganj and Katihar, as reported by police officials.

In Gopalganj, tensions flared when two akharas engaged in a confrontation over stunt performances, resulting in one individual sustaining minor injuries. The incident occurred in the Manjha area in the afternoon, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Katihar witnessed a skirmish between two communities near Mahaveer temple in the Naya Tola locality. Stone pelting and vehicle vandalism were reported, but no injuries occurred. Authorities acted swiftly to restore order, promising stringent measures against the culprits.