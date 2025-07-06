Left Menu

Explosive Incident at Sea: Greek Tanker Vilamoura Targeted

The Greek tanker Vilamoura was damaged by an external explosive device off the coast of Libya, causing flooding in the engine room, as reported by its operator, TMS Tankers. The ship has safely reached Laconikos Bay, Greece, with all crew members in good health.

Updated: 06-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:40 IST
A shocking incident unfolded when the Greek tanker Vilamoura was damaged by an explosive device off Libya last week. The initial assessment conducted by its operator, TMS Tankers, revealed significant damage to the vessel's side shell plating, leading to flooding in the engine room.

TMS Tankers reported that the preliminary investigation confirmed the cause of the explosion as an external unidentified explosive device. This breach resulted in both structural damage and the inundation of the engine room, but fortunately, no injuries to the crew were reported.

The tanker has since traveled safely to Laconikos Bay, Greece. TMS Tankers assured that all crew members are healthy and unharmed, and they are now working on further steps to address the incident's impact.

