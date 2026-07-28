Turkey and Iraq Forge Ambitious Energy Partnership

President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans for a comprehensive energy cooperation deal between Turkey and Iraq. This follows talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Ankara, where Iraq offered to supply 1 million barrels of oil to Ankara and discussed operating in Kirkuk's oil field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:31 IST
Turkey and Iraq Forge Ambitious Energy Partnership
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan revealed Turkey's intention to finalize an extensive energy collaboration agreement with Iraq. This announcement came after discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Ankara.

According to Erdogan, Iraq has proposed supplying Turkey with 1 million barrels of oil. This potential deal marks a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Erdogan also mentioned that Turkey's state-owned oil and gas company, TPAO, could have the opportunity to operate in Kirkuk's oil field, which is currently managed by BP. The announcement was made during a joint press conference and agreement signing ceremony, where efforts were made to keep the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline operational for another year.

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