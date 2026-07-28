Turkey and Iraq Forge Ambitious Energy Partnership

President Tayyip Erdogan revealed Turkey's intention to finalize an extensive energy collaboration agreement with Iraq. This announcement came after discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Ankara.

According to Erdogan, Iraq has proposed supplying Turkey with 1 million barrels of oil. This potential deal marks a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Erdogan also mentioned that Turkey's state-owned oil and gas company, TPAO, could have the opportunity to operate in Kirkuk's oil field, which is currently managed by BP. The announcement was made during a joint press conference and agreement signing ceremony, where efforts were made to keep the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline operational for another year.