U.S.-Ukraine Relations Strengthened as Peace Talks Revived

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met on Tuesday to discuss reinitiating peace talks with Russia and potential plans for Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors. The meeting was held privately in the Oval Office before attending the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Kyiv.

Zelenskiy's visit provided a crucial opportunity to reinforce military support as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine have improved significantly after a previously tense period. The discussions come as tensions rise on the Ukrainian homefront, with Russia intensifying its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Despite improved relations, concerns remain as U.S. aid is delayed, and the passing of Graham, an influential pro-Ukraine voice, creates a void in Washington. Zelenskiy is set to engage with U.S. lawmakers to push forward a new sanctions package against Russia, a legislative effort Graham supported in his final days.