Cycle of Violence in Nigeria's Benue State Escalates with Deadly Attack

At least 14 villagers lost their lives and several others were injured during a tragic attack in Nigeria's Benue state, according to a local official. The incident continues a violent saga in the region, which has been marred by disputes over land and resources.

Benue state is a battleground for conflicts between farmers and herders, with fatalities mounting as farmers retaliate against livestock destroying their crops and herders launching assaults on villagers. Tuesday's attack devastated Efeyi village in Benue's Otukpo area, where gunmen left a bloody trail, killing 14 and injuring many more, as reported by Otukpo council chairman Maxwell Ogiri.

Ogiri attributed the incident to Fulani militia, noting the attackers struck without warning. Similar raids have unfolded in surrounding areas, intensifying fears. While Fulani associations have previously denied such attacks, tensions remain high without any group claiming responsibility. Benue police spokesperson Udeme Edet confirmed that officers have been sent to the area and investigations are ongoing.