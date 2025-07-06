Left Menu

Putin Declares End of Liberal Globalisation at BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at the BRICS summit that the era of liberal globalisation is obsolete. He emphasized the importance of emerging markets using national currencies for trade. Despite an arrest warrant from the ICC, Putin addressed leaders, urging cooperation in resources, logistics, trade, and finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the era of liberal globalisation has become obsolete, urging BRICS nations to reinforce their economic collaboration and use national currencies for trade. Addressing the summit attendees via video link, Putin underscored the necessity of a shift towards rapidly expanding emerging markets.

Despite an International Criminal Court arrest warrant accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, a claim Moscow deems unfounded, Putin engaged with BRICS leaders gathered in Rio de Janeiro. The bloc, initially a concept from Goldman Sachs, now represents 45% of the global population and is majorly influenced by China's economic presence.

Putin called for enhanced cooperation among BRICS countries, specifically in sectors like natural resources, logistics, trade, and finance. The five principal member countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—together contribute over $28 trillion in GDP, showcasing the bloc's growing economic significance in contrast to the Group of Seven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

