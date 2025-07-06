Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Breaking Barriers in Pune's Mulshi Taluka

The police removed boards in Mulshi taluka, Pune, allegedly prohibiting entry of non-local Muslims following rights groups' intervention. This action came after reports of threats, forced closures, and boycotts against Muslim businesses post an idol desecration incident. Rights organizations have reached out to authorities to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The removal of allegedly unlawful boards in Mulshi taluka, Pune district, marks a significant step toward addressing communal tensions. Rights groups, including the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), had raised concerns about the discriminatory practices being enforced in the region.

Reports surfaced after a desecration incident at a local temple in May, leading to threats and boycotts against Muslim shopkeepers and laborers in areas like Paud, Pirangut, and Kolvan. Additionally, several Muslim-owned businesses faced closures due to pressure from fringe groups, reportedly without sufficient intervention from local authorities.

In response, the PUCL sent representations to key officials including the Maharashtra Chief Secretary. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed the removal of the boards and stated that ongoing investigations are in place to address the matter comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

