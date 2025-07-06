Bihar Business Community Alarmed By Rising Security Concerns
The Bihar government assures increased security for businessmen following the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka. Business associations express concern over law and order, with calls for action. The government's response follows meetings with industry leaders concerned about safety and delayed police responses.
- Country:
- India
The murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka has ignited security fears among Bihar's business community. In response, the state government promised to enhance security measures for industry leaders.
Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena assured the business community of support during a meeting with the Bihar Industries Association. The association, worried about the law and order situation, raised concerns over delayed police actions in Khemka's case.
BIA President KPS Keshri and other business leaders called for government action on security issues. They criticized the administration for inadequate responses and likened the current security situation to 'Jungle-Raj' conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Custody for Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder Case
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya court remands wife Sonam, ‘boyfriend’ Raj to 13-day judicial custody.
Meghalaya SIT Cracks Down on Indore Businessman's Murder Case
Mysterious Murder of Indore Businessman Unravels: A SIT Investigation
Shocking Train Murder: Fatal Assault in Shamli Bound Passenger Train