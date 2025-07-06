Left Menu

Bihar Business Community Alarmed By Rising Security Concerns

The Bihar government assures increased security for businessmen following the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka. Business associations express concern over law and order, with calls for action. The government's response follows meetings with industry leaders concerned about safety and delayed police responses.

Updated: 06-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka has ignited security fears among Bihar's business community. In response, the state government promised to enhance security measures for industry leaders.

Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena assured the business community of support during a meeting with the Bihar Industries Association. The association, worried about the law and order situation, raised concerns over delayed police actions in Khemka's case.

BIA President KPS Keshri and other business leaders called for government action on security issues. They criticized the administration for inadequate responses and likened the current security situation to 'Jungle-Raj' conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

