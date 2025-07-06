Bihar Business Community Alarmed By Rising Security Concerns

The murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka has ignited security fears among Bihar's business community. In response, the state government promised to enhance security measures for industry leaders.

Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena assured the business community of support during a meeting with the Bihar Industries Association. The association, worried about the law and order situation, raised concerns over delayed police actions in Khemka's case.

BIA President KPS Keshri and other business leaders called for government action on security issues. They criticized the administration for inadequate responses and likened the current security situation to 'Jungle-Raj' conditions.

