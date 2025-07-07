Red Sea Drama: Bulk Carrier Hit by Attack Forces Crew to Abandon Ship

A Greek-operated bulk carrier named Magic Seas was attacked in the Red Sea by gunfire, drones, and missiles on Sunday, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel. The assault marks the first such incident in this crucial shipping corridor since April and bears resemblance to previous attacks by Houthi militants, according to maritime security firms.

Reports indicate that the vessel was initially targeted by gunfire and grenades launched from eight small boats. Armed security personnel onboard returned fire. The ship was later hit by four unmanned surface vehicles and missiles, resulting in damages and a fire, maritime security sources revealed. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that the crew was rescued by a passing merchant ship and remained unharmed.

The attack, taking place 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, highlights heightened tensions in the Middle East due to conflicts in Gaza, Iran, and U.S. military actions. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have previously launched numerous attacks on shipping, citing support for Palestinians, disrupting global maritime operations.