Left Menu

Red Sea Drama: Bulk Carrier Hit by Attack Forces Crew to Abandon Ship

A Greek-operated bulk carrier, Magic Seas, was struck by gunfire, drones, and missiles in the Red Sea, leading the crew to abandon ship. Authorities suggest Houthi militants may be responsible. Rescued by a passing vessel, all crew members were reported safe. The incident underscores ongoing Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 04:58 IST
Red Sea Drama: Bulk Carrier Hit by Attack Forces Crew to Abandon Ship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Greek-operated bulk carrier named Magic Seas was attacked in the Red Sea by gunfire, drones, and missiles on Sunday, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel. The assault marks the first such incident in this crucial shipping corridor since April and bears resemblance to previous attacks by Houthi militants, according to maritime security firms.

Reports indicate that the vessel was initially targeted by gunfire and grenades launched from eight small boats. Armed security personnel onboard returned fire. The ship was later hit by four unmanned surface vehicles and missiles, resulting in damages and a fire, maritime security sources revealed. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that the crew was rescued by a passing merchant ship and remained unharmed.

The attack, taking place 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, highlights heightened tensions in the Middle East due to conflicts in Gaza, Iran, and U.S. military actions. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have previously launched numerous attacks on shipping, citing support for Palestinians, disrupting global maritime operations.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025