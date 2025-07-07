Israel Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen Ports Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant military development, Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi targets situated in Yemeni ports, marking the first such offensive in recent weeks.

The Israeli military has confirmed these strikes targeted Hodeidah, Ras Isa, Salif ports, and the Ras Qantib power plant, in retaliation for repeated Houthi attacks.

The attacks also hit a radar-equipped ship seized by the Houthis, underscoring the ongoing security tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)