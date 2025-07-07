Left Menu

Israel Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen Ports Amid Rising Tensions

Israel has conducted airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemeni ports, marking the first such action in almost a month. The Houthi forces, aligned with Iran, have been targeting Israel and disrupting Red Sea shipping. The strikes aim to counter Houthi aggression and disrupt missile and drone operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 05:09 IST
Israel Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen Ports Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military development, Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi targets situated in Yemeni ports, marking the first such offensive in recent weeks.

The Israeli military has confirmed these strikes targeted Hodeidah, Ras Isa, Salif ports, and the Ras Qantib power plant, in retaliation for repeated Houthi attacks.

The attacks also hit a radar-equipped ship seized by the Houthis, underscoring the ongoing security tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

