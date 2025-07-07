High Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump's Push for Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with U.S. President Trump the critical issues of Gaza hostage release and a ceasefire deal. Negotiators aim to finalize conditions acceptable to Israel while addressing challenges such as humanitarian aid and troop withdrawal timelines. Public pressure mounts for a ceasefire amidst ongoing conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump to advance discussions on a potential Gaza hostage release and ceasefire agreement. The talks, spurred by heightened tensions following a recent outbreak of violence, have resumed in Doha with negotiators tasked to finalize a deal under conditions acceptable to Israel.
Despite optimism from Trump about reaching an agreement with Hamas within a week, significant challenges remain in resolving humanitarian aid issues and establishing a clear timetable for Israeli troop withdrawals. Netanyahu has emphasized the need to disarm Hamas, a demand that continues to face resistance from the militant group.
Public pressure is growing on the Israeli government to secure a permanent ceasefire, with demonstrations in Tel Aviv calling for the return of hostages. As negotiations unfold, the outcomes could have profound implications for the broader Middle East peace process, fueled by recent geopolitical developments and alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- Gaza
- hostage
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- Israel
- Palestinian
- Diplomacy
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge as U.S. and Israel Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and US Involvement in Iran
Unleashing the Bunker-Buster: US Joins Israel's Offensive on Iran's Fordo
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 865 people, wounded 3,396 others, reports AP citing a human rights group.