Seoul Court to Review Detention of Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol

On Monday, an official from the Seoul court announced plans for a hearing this Wednesday to consider a special prosecutors' request to detain former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon, facing allegations of power abuse and justice obstruction concerning his martial law declaration in December, had been briefly jailed before. He's now under investigation post-Leader Lee Jae Myung's June election, adding insurrection charges to his case.

Special prosecutors argue for Yoon's detention to mitigate flight risks and potential witness tampering, despite his lawyers' denial of all accusations.

