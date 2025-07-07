Deadly Dinner: The Mushroom Murder Mystery Gripping Australia

In a haunting case that has captivated the nation, Erin Patterson, an Australian woman, was found guilty of murdering three elderly relatives of her estranged husband using a meal tainted with deadly mushrooms.

The tragic incident took place in Leongatha, Victoria, where Patterson served her guests Beef Wellingtons laced with death cap mushrooms, resulting in the fatal poisoning of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and aunt by marriage, with one survivor.

The courtroom drama unfolded in Morwell, where a jury rejected Patterson's claims of innocence, further fueled by widespread media coverage and a burgeoning interest in the true-crime story.