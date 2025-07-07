Chaos at German Track Cycling Championships: High-Speed Crash Halts Event

A dramatic incident unfolded at the German Track Cycling Championships when two competitors collided with the audience after going over the barriers during the elite keirin semi-finals. This resulted in two spectators being airlifted to a hospital.

The crash also left eight additional spectators injured, causing authorities to halt the rest of the event. The German Cycling Federation emphasized the importance of safety for both athletes and spectators in their decision to cancel the competition.

The incident highlights the risks involved in high-speed cycling sports and raises questions about safety measures at large sporting events. The cycling community awaits further comments from the federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)