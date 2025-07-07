Australian Woman Convicted for Mushroom Murders
An Australian woman, Erin Patterson, has been convicted of murdering three elderly relatives of her estranged husband by serving them mushrooms laced with poison at a lunch. She was also found guilty of attempting to murder a fourth person. The case, which included deception, drew wide attention and international media coverage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:14 IST
In a sensational case that has captivated Australia, Erin Patterson was convicted on Monday for the murder of three elderly relatives and the attempted murder of a fourth using poisonous mushrooms.
The jury reached its verdict after an intense 10-week trial that exposed Patterson's elaborate deception.
The case drew national and international media attention, highlighting the complexity and intrigue surrounding the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accidents: Drowning and Industrial Mishap Claim Young Lives
USDA's Bird Flu Vaccine Plan and Lilly’s Obesity Drug Trials
US News Briefs: From Guam to Tesla Robotaxi Trials
Undertrial's Daring Escape from Meerut Medical College
Novo Nordisk's Weight-loss Drug Trial and Eli Lilly's Promising Obesity Treatment