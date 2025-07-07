Left Menu

Israel Launches Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Israel conducted airstrikes on Houthi-held Yemeni ports and a power plant following recent Houthi attacks. These strikes, marking the first in a month, targeted Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif ports, alongside the Ras Qantib power plant. Houthis retaliated with missiles, escalating the conflict tied to regional tensions.

In a marked escalation of the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled targets within Yemen, striking ports and a power plant in response to recent attacks. This action breaks a month-long silence, reflecting the rising tensions across the region.

The targets included the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant. These strikes responded to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, including missile launches attempted shortly before the Israeli offensive.

With ongoing retaliations between Israel and the Iran-aligned Houthi forces, the conflict continues to disrupt regional stability and global trade, particularly in the Red Sea. Notably, the strikes also aim at curbing Houthi military capabilities believed to be supported by Tehran, although Iran denies the allegations.

