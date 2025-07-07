BRICS Reaffirms Neutrality Amid U.S. Tariff Talks
Amid U.S. threats of tariffs, the Kremlin emphasized that BRICS is not working against other nations. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, highlighted the group's common approaches and interests, reinforcing their neutral stance in international cooperation.
The Kremlin has reiterated that the BRICS nations do not intend to counter any country, following President Donald Trump's announcement of a potential 10% tariff on countries supporting what he calls 'anti-American policies.' The comments were made as BRICS leaders convened for a summit in Brazil.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by acknowledging Trump's assertions, stressing the unique collaborative nature of BRICS. 'We have indeed seen such statements by President Trump; however, it's important to emphasize that BRICS is formed through shared beliefs and a unified worldview regarding cooperative efforts based on each member's interests,' stated Peskov.
'This alliance has never been and will not aim its efforts against any third nations,' Peskov further clarified, reaffirming the group's neutral stance.
