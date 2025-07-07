Left Menu

Unraveling the Misinformation in Deoria: Misguided Accusations Surface

Police in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, address false claims of anti-national slogans at a Muharram procession. Allegations on social media suggested 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised. The police termed these claims as baseless after reviewing the video footage, and are seeking those responsible for spreading misinformation.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district are actively addressing misinformation involving anti-national slogans during a Muharram procession. On Monday, local police clarified that such allegations were baseless after reviewing video evidence.

Social media was swamped on the night of July 6-7 with false reports alleging that 'Pakistan Zindabad' chants were heard during the event. However, authorities have categorically dismissed these claims.

Efforts are underway to identify the individuals responsible for spreading the misleading information, and police have promised stringent legal action against the culprits.

