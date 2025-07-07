Unraveling the Misinformation in Deoria: Misguided Accusations Surface

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district are actively addressing misinformation involving anti-national slogans during a Muharram procession. On Monday, local police clarified that such allegations were baseless after reviewing video evidence.

Social media was swamped on the night of July 6-7 with false reports alleging that 'Pakistan Zindabad' chants were heard during the event. However, authorities have categorically dismissed these claims.

Efforts are underway to identify the individuals responsible for spreading the misleading information, and police have promised stringent legal action against the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)