Trial Begins for Tragic Kartalkaya Fire Incident

On Monday, the trial for the deadly fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort's Grand Kartal Hotel commenced, involving 32 defendants. The fire, which occurred on January 21, claimed 78 lives and left 133 injured, including numerous vacationing children.

The catastrophe unfolded as hotel staff and guests desperately tried to escape, with some jumping out of windows and others using sheets to lower themselves. The event shocked Turkey, prompting cries for accountability and scrutiny over safety lapses.

Thirteen key defendants face charges that could lead to sentences of 1,998 years each, for killing or injuring with potential intent. The remaining 19 are accused of negligence and could face up to 22½ years in prison. The trial has led to the transformation of a sports center into a courtroom to accommodate the 210 plaintiffs, according to reports from Anadolu Agency.

