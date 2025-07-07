Delhi High Court Sought Centre's Response on AAP's Office Rent Dispute
The Delhi High Court requested the Centre's response to AAP's plea against its office rent demand at Vithalbhai Patel House. AAP argues the cancellation of its office allotment was unjust and urges the court to halt the rent demand notice pending further hearings.
The Delhi High Court on Monday called for the government's response regarding a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against a recent demand for rent for its office located in Vithalbhai Patel House, New Delhi.
In the legal proceedings overseen by Justice Sachin Datta, notice was issued to the Centre to respond to the AAP's challenges against the cancellation of their office suite allocation. The authorities were instructed to submit their replies within two weeks, with further deliberation set for July 22.
The AAP's petition claims the cancellation decision by the Directorate of Estates, part of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was made without due process. This includes a lack of showcause notice and no opportunity for the party to express their stance.
