Left Menu

Delhi High Court Sought Centre's Response on AAP's Office Rent Dispute

The Delhi High Court requested the Centre's response to AAP's plea against its office rent demand at Vithalbhai Patel House. AAP argues the cancellation of its office allotment was unjust and urges the court to halt the rent demand notice pending further hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:09 IST
Delhi High Court Sought Centre's Response on AAP's Office Rent Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday called for the government's response regarding a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against a recent demand for rent for its office located in Vithalbhai Patel House, New Delhi.

In the legal proceedings overseen by Justice Sachin Datta, notice was issued to the Centre to respond to the AAP's challenges against the cancellation of their office suite allocation. The authorities were instructed to submit their replies within two weeks, with further deliberation set for July 22.

The AAP's petition claims the cancellation decision by the Directorate of Estates, part of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was made without due process. This includes a lack of showcause notice and no opportunity for the party to express their stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025