Eskom Restores Medupi Unit 4 Eight Months Early, Boosting Grid by 800MW

South Africa's power utility Eskom has achieved a significant milestone in its effort to restore energy reliability by successfully returning Unit 4 of the Medupi Power Station to operation. The reactivation of the unit injects 800 megawatts (MW) into the national grid, marking a critical step toward securing the country's electricity supply and reducing the risk of load shedding.

A Swift and Strategic Repair Effort

The restoration of Unit 4, which had been out of commission since August 8, 2021, was completed an impressive eight months ahead of schedule. The unit had suffered extensive damage following the explosion of its Generator Stator — a vital component responsible for converting mechanical energy into electrical energy.

In a departure from the typical long procurement process, Eskom deployed a cost-effective and innovative workaround. Instead of waiting for a new Generator Stator, which could have delayed restoration by more than a year, the utility sourced a refurbished stator from the Netherlands. This strategic move enabled the team to fast-track the repair and avoid further power supply constraints.

Full Capacity in Sight for Medupi

With Unit 4 now operational, all six generation units at Medupi are back online. The combined output of the station will soon reach 4,800MW, significantly boosting Eskom’s contribution to the national power supply once the unit ramps up to full output in the coming weeks.

Dan Marokane, Eskom Group Chief Executive, hailed the achievement as a major step in executing the Generation Operational Recovery Plan. “This return supports our goal to add 2,500MW to the grid through operational stability,” he said. “Our focus remains on restoring performance, strengthening oversight, and ensuring accountability throughout the system.”

Overcoming Load Shedding, Building Reliability

Marokane emphasized that the operational recovery of Unit 4 reflects broader structural improvements in Eskom’s generation fleet. He noted that the worst of load shedding is “largely behind us,” thanks to targeted investments and systemic upgrades aimed at building a reliable and resilient power system.

Echoing these sentiments, Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, commended the Medupi team and its partners for their professionalism and coordination. A highlight of the repair operation was the complex transportation of the 400-tonne Generator Stator over 1,000 kilometers by road from Richards Bay to Lephalale — an impressive logistical feat managed by Eskom Rotek Industries.

Advanced Engineering and Environmental Responsibility

Medupi Power Station, located in Limpopo, stands as one of the largest dry-cooled coal-fired power plants in the world. The facility is a cornerstone of Eskom’s modern fleet, utilizing supercritical boiler technology that allows for more efficient operation at higher temperatures. This not only boosts performance but also reduces coal and water usage — an important advantage in water-scarce regions.

Medupi's environmental design includes low nitrogen oxide (NOₓ) burners and a closed-loop water system that recycles and reuses all water on-site. Plans are also in place to install flue gas desulphurisation systems in the future, which would cut sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emissions by over 90%, further enhancing its environmental credentials.

Social Impact and Local Development

Beyond its technical achievements, Medupi continues to play a vital socio-economic role in the region. Eskom has invested over R2.9 billion in socio-economic development programs tied to the project. These initiatives have helped uplift local communities through rural development, educational support, and healthcare infrastructure.

To date, over R145 million has been directed toward corporate social investment programmes, benefiting more than 80,000 people in Limpopo and surrounding areas.

A Path Forward for Eskom

The early return of Medupi Unit 4 stands as a symbol of Eskom’s renewed commitment to operational excellence. As the utility continues to implement its Generation Operational Recovery Plan, successes like this bring hope for a future of energy security and sustainable development in South Africa.