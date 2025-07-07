Resilience Amid Ruins: Tamara Pozdnyakova's Unyielding Spirit
Tamara Pozdnyakova, a shop owner in Donetsk, survived yet another setback when a missile strike damaged her store. Despite her losses, she continues to rebuild and maintain hope, viewing her shop as a community refuge. She draws strength from the support of those around her.
- Country:
- Ukraine
DONETSK, RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED UKRAINE — Tamara Pozdnyakova awoke on June 30 to missed calls about her store in a shopping centre struck by missiles. The attack in Donetsk, the worst in a year, left Pozdnyakova's store damaged, though metal shutters saved her stock.
The devastating missile barrage killed one and injured three others in the city. Pozdnyakova, a resilient businesswoman whose shop, Little Italy, has faced destruction multiple times, sees her store as a crucial community hub in times of conflict.
Having returned from living abroad, Pozdnyakova remains hopeful. Witnessing community support during cleanup efforts, she affirms that people remain her greatest resource amidst continually rebuilding in turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
