Left Menu

Resilience Amid Ruins: Tamara Pozdnyakova's Unyielding Spirit

Tamara Pozdnyakova, a shop owner in Donetsk, survived yet another setback when a missile strike damaged her store. Despite her losses, she continues to rebuild and maintain hope, viewing her shop as a community refuge. She draws strength from the support of those around her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Donetsk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:10 IST
Resilience Amid Ruins: Tamara Pozdnyakova's Unyielding Spirit
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

DONETSK, RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED UKRAINE — Tamara Pozdnyakova awoke on June 30 to missed calls about her store in a shopping centre struck by missiles. The attack in Donetsk, the worst in a year, left Pozdnyakova's store damaged, though metal shutters saved her stock.

The devastating missile barrage killed one and injured three others in the city. Pozdnyakova, a resilient businesswoman whose shop, Little Italy, has faced destruction multiple times, sees her store as a crucial community hub in times of conflict.

Having returned from living abroad, Pozdnyakova remains hopeful. Witnessing community support during cleanup efforts, she affirms that people remain her greatest resource amidst continually rebuilding in turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025