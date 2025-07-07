International Drug Bust: Nigerian Nationals Detained in Bengaluru

In a significant drug bust, Bengaluru police have arrested three Nigerian nationals at Kempegowda International Airport after seizing 2.8 kg of synthetic narcotics, including MDMA crystals.

The authorities uncovered almost 400 kg of hydro ganja at the suspects' residence, alongside cash, mobile phones, and packaging materials. These operations bring the estimated value of the seized drugs to over Rs 4 crore.

Superintendent C K Baba revealed that the detainees, who initially arrived on medical visas, had overstayed their welcome and were under surveillance for suspicious activities. All individuals are facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as investigations continue into a larger international drug network.