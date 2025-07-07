Saba Saba Spirals: Kenya's Unyielding Protests and Government Crackdown
On July 7, Kenyans protested against police brutality, governance issues, and the high cost of living, calling for President Ruto's resignation. Known as Saba Saba, this date marks historical protests for democracy. Clashes erupted with police blocking access to Nairobi, intensifying the public's frustration.
In Kenya, police clashed with protesters on Monday during anti-government demonstrations, escalating tension as authorities blocked main roads leading to Nairobi. Businesses closed in response to the unrest.
Demonstrators hurled stones and lit bonfires, while police fired tear gas, injuring at least one protester. The unrest was witnessed by Associated Press journalists.
Kenyans protested against police brutality and poor governance, demanding President William Ruto's resignation. July 7, known as Saba Saba, commemorates the significant 1980s protests for multiparty democracy. Roads to the parliament and presidential office were barricaded, heightening tensions as calls for accountability grow louder.
