Ides of a Judiciary Scandal: Vice President Dhankhar's Call for Action

In an address laden with concern, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today urged for a criminal probe into the mysterious discovery of cash at a judge's official residence in New Delhi. Drawing a literary parallel to the 'Ides of March', Dhankhar expressed unease over the judiciary's handling of the incident.

Dhankhar underscored the necessity of immediate legal action, questioning the absence of an FIR despite overwhelming evidence. At a session with students and faculty at NUALS, he critiqued the systemic constraints posed by a 1990s Supreme Court ruling that limits the government's ability to initiate criminal proceedings.

With the judiciary under the spotlight, Dhankhar highlighted the delicate balance of power necessary within government branches, warning of the dangers posed by encroachment from one branch into another. This, he noted, is crucial for maintaining trust in India's democratic framework and judicial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)