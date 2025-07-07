Left Menu

Six Arrested in Gruesome Robbery-Related Murder in Vijay Vihar

Six individuals, including two minors, were caught for the murder of a 25-year-old man in Vijay Vihar after a robbery attempt. Manish, the victim, went to Delhi to reconcile with a former romantic partner. The suspects were tracked using the victim’s mobile phone and arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, six individuals, including two minors, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man named Manish in the Vijay Vihar area. This heinous crime occurred as Manish resisted a robbery attempt, according to police officials on Monday.

The main accused, Karan alias Doremon (22), alongside Aakash (23), Sumit (22), and Rahul (18), were arrested, while the minors have been apprehended. The group allegedly targeted Manish, an Uttar Pradesh resident who was in Delhi to reconcile with a romantic partner, tying and strangling him when he resisted.

Despite initial suspicions involving a revenge angle by the woman involved, police solved the case through technological surveillance. They tracked the deceased's phone, active with a new SIM, leading to the arrest of the accused. Karan has five previous theft cases, but the others had no prior records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

