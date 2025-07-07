Left Menu

Quest for Peace: U.S.-Backed Ceasefire Proposal in Gaza

A U.S.-backed 60-day ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas includes hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals, and discussions on a permanent ceasefire. Approval from both parties is pending. Mediation involves U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The plan details hostages' release schedules, aid, and framework for a lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:13 IST
Quest for Peace: U.S.-Backed Ceasefire Proposal in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S.-backed proposal aims to establish a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, featuring phased hostages' release, troop withdrawals, and talks on ending the conflict, according to an official familiar with the talks. Approval is required from both involved parties, with U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian mediators pushing for an agreement.

The proposal details the phased release of hostages and the return of Palestinian prisoners. Initially, eight hostages will be freed on Day 1, with more scheduled releases following at set intervals. On Day 10, Hamas is expected to provide information on the condition of remaining hostages. Concurrently, Israel will share details on Palestinian prisoners held since October 7, 2023.

The ceasefire plan includes humanitarian aid to Gaza, facilitated by the UN and Red Cross, along with strategic troop withdrawals by Israel upon hostage release verifications. Comprehensive negotiations will aim for a permanent ceasefire, with possible time extensions allowing further dialogue if required.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025