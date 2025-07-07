Quest for Peace: U.S.-Backed Ceasefire Proposal in Gaza

A U.S.-backed proposal aims to establish a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, featuring phased hostages' release, troop withdrawals, and talks on ending the conflict, according to an official familiar with the talks. Approval is required from both involved parties, with U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian mediators pushing for an agreement.

The proposal details the phased release of hostages and the return of Palestinian prisoners. Initially, eight hostages will be freed on Day 1, with more scheduled releases following at set intervals. On Day 10, Hamas is expected to provide information on the condition of remaining hostages. Concurrently, Israel will share details on Palestinian prisoners held since October 7, 2023.

The ceasefire plan includes humanitarian aid to Gaza, facilitated by the UN and Red Cross, along with strategic troop withdrawals by Israel upon hostage release verifications. Comprehensive negotiations will aim for a permanent ceasefire, with possible time extensions allowing further dialogue if required.