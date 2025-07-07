Mumbai Cab Driver's Double Life: From Gritty Streets to Underworld Ties
Sonu, a cab driver in Mumbai and member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, was arrested after eluding police for nearly three years. Involved in arms trafficking, Sonu relocated to Mumbai, maintaining gang ties. His arrest followed a notorious weapons case, with associates still at large.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, a 34-year-old cab driver with hidden underworld connections was apprehended in Mumbai. Identified as Sonu, he led a double life; by day, he was a driver, and by night, an active member of the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang.
Police revealed that Sonu, a proclaimed offender in a 2022 arms trafficking case, had evaded capture for almost three years. Assuming a low-profile existence in Mumbai, he took up work as a cab driver to avoid detection, while maintaining clandestine links with gang members.
His arrest from Madh Island marks a significant breakthrough. Authorities continue to pursue his two associates, who are believed to be overseas. Sonu's criminal record includes a previous case under the UP Excise Act in Uttarakhand.
