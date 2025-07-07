Mumbai Cab Driver's Double Life: From Gritty Streets to Underworld Ties

In a dramatic turn of events, a 34-year-old cab driver with hidden underworld connections was apprehended in Mumbai. Identified as Sonu, he led a double life; by day, he was a driver, and by night, an active member of the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang.

Police revealed that Sonu, a proclaimed offender in a 2022 arms trafficking case, had evaded capture for almost three years. Assuming a low-profile existence in Mumbai, he took up work as a cab driver to avoid detection, while maintaining clandestine links with gang members.

His arrest from Madh Island marks a significant breakthrough. Authorities continue to pursue his two associates, who are believed to be overseas. Sonu's criminal record includes a previous case under the UP Excise Act in Uttarakhand.

