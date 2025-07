In a strategic escalation, Russia has launched a series of drone attacks on Ukraine, concentrating on military recruitment centers. These strikes, confirmed by Ukrainian military reports, occurred on Monday, targeting draft offices in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

The recent attacks follow a drone strike in Kremenchuk and previous assaults on recruitment centers, signaling Russia's concerted effort to undermine Ukraine's mobilization process. Civilians were injured as attacks hit densely populated areas.

Ukraine continues to struggle with internal challenges, including corruption and training inadequacies, as it faces an equipped Russian military. Meanwhile, Russian disinformation campaigns further attempt to destabilize Ukraine's strategic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)