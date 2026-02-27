Left Menu

Ceasefire Paves Way for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Repairs

A temporary local ceasefire has been agreed upon near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. This pause in hostilities is to facilitate urgent repairs to power lines, as reported by Russian news agencies, referencing the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:35 IST
In a move to facilitate urgent infrastructure repairs, a temporary local ceasefire has been established near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

This decision was announced by Russian news outlets on Friday, as cited by the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation.

The ceasefire aims to allow uninterrupted repairs to damaged power lines surrounding the plant, a region of critical importance due to its nuclear capabilities and geopolitical significance.

