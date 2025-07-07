Left Menu

Delhi Court Defers Charges Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra

A Delhi court has postponed arguments on charges against Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra for alleged objectionable remarks made during the 2020 legislative elections. The court emphasized the need for caution in future proceedings. The case involves postings on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025
A Delhi court on Monday postponed the arguments related to charges against Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra. This decision came after Mishra's counsel requested an adjournment, which the court granted with a cautionary note for the future.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya was presiding over the case, which involves Mishra's alleged objectionable social media remarks connected to the January 23, 2020, Delhi elections. Mishra's senior advocate Pawan Narang was unable to attend the hearing due to personal reasons.

The court recognized the charges under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act against Mishra for promoting enmity related to the election. An additional supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police includes a reply from Twitter, now known as X. Further arguments are scheduled for July 18.

