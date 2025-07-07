Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: EOW's Fourth Chargesheet Unveils New Revelations

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has intensified its investigation into the state's major liquor scam, submitting a fourth supplementary chargesheet against 29 excise officials. Among the accused, seven officials have retired, marking a significant widening of the probe.

The alleged scam, initially believed to be worth Rs 2161 crore, has now been uncovered to exceed Rs 3200 crore. The scam involved unaccounted sales of duty-free liquor across 15 districts from 2019 to 2023. A network of excise officers supposedly facilitated illegal shipments from distilleries to government-run liquor shops.

This investigation, according to the EOW, corroborated with statements and digital evidence from 200 individuals, revealed that illicit sales amounted to Rs 2174 crores. With charges against 13 high-profile figures, including past ministers, the operation casts a shadow over former political leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)