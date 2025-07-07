Communication Disruption: Fire Engulfs Cairo's Telecom Building

On Monday, a fire broke out in a telecommunications building located in central Cairo, leading to significant communication disruptions throughout the Egyptian capital. Local media and eyewitnesses, including Reuters, reported that residents experienced interrupted phone services as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but authorities have successfully contained it, as indicated by a state TV reporter. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties linked to the incident.

Eyewitness accounts highlighted a plume of smoke visible over Cairo's Ramses district. Egypt's state news agency, MENA, confirmed that the city's emergency services' Control Centre had received reports concerning a fire on one of the top floors of the building. Additional details have not been provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)