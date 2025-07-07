Communication Disruption: Fire Engulfs Cairo's Telecom Building
A fire erupted in a central Cairo telecommunications building, causing communication disruptions across the city. The blaze's cause remains unclear, though it has been contained with no casualties reported. Plumes of smoke were visible from the Ramses district, according to local and international sources.
On Monday, a fire broke out in a telecommunications building located in central Cairo, leading to significant communication disruptions throughout the Egyptian capital. Local media and eyewitnesses, including Reuters, reported that residents experienced interrupted phone services as a result of the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains unclear, but authorities have successfully contained it, as indicated by a state TV reporter. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties linked to the incident.
Eyewitness accounts highlighted a plume of smoke visible over Cairo's Ramses district. Egypt's state news agency, MENA, confirmed that the city's emergency services' Control Centre had received reports concerning a fire on one of the top floors of the building. Additional details have not been provided.
